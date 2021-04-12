COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Health Department will start administering 1,000 vaccines per day at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City starting Monday, April 12.
The doses given this week are Pfizer, meaning those who receive the vaccine will have to return for a second dose.
Cole County’s vaccination site expansion starts a few days after all Missouri adults will be eligible to receive a free vaccine. Since the event next week will be giving out Pfizer doses, 16 and 17-year-old residents will be able to receive a vaccine.
Cole County Commissioner Sam Bushman said the objective is a “slow and steady” approach. Bushman said this is contrasted with the goal of mass vaccination events, which aims to vaccinate as many people in the shortest amount of time.
Bushman said the Capital Mall location will administer vaccines Monday through Thursday for at least the next four months. The county has enough supply to vaccinate 4,000 people per week. Cole County Health Department Director Kristi Campbell said they expect Missourians from all counties to sign up.
Campbell said there remains some vaccine hesitancy among residents. The county is working on an educational campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated.
The doses next week will be administered to those who set up appointments through the state’s vaccine navigator.