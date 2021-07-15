JEFFERSON CITY − With the rise of delta variant cases in Missouri, there are many options for residents to get their vaccinations.
In Cole County, the health department's Capital Mall location will come to a close Thursday, but other locations are opening their doors for residents to walk in and receive a vaccination that day.
"We have locations throughout the state, including several locations in mid-Missouri," Peter Lyskowski, chief administrative officer at Compass Health Network, said.
Nearly 38% of Cole County residents are fully vaccinated. The county's 7-day positivity rate is 17.12, which is the 32nd highest rate in the state for jurisdictions, according to the state's COVID dashboard.
According to the health department's dashboard, the county added 55 new cases on Thursday. It does not report active cases.
"We've got two people on the schedule today. It's not as many as we'd hope to have. We're hoping people give this a second consideration and really think hard if they haven't gotten vaccinated already," Lyskowski continued.
Hy-Vee, located at 3721 West Truman Boulevard, is also holding walk-in vaccinations at its pharmacy.
Christina Gayman, Director of Public Relations at Hy-Vee, encourages residents to get vaccinated as well.
"It's free and quick," Gayman said. "Get out and get vaccinated and help stop the spread of COVID-19, specifically the Delta variant."
Other retail pharmacies like Walmart, Walgreens and Target also offer the vaccine and are open daily. They do not require an appointment.
Starting July 22, the Cole County health department will offer the Pfizer vaccine at their facility, located at 3400 West Truman Boulevard. The site will be open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will not require appointments.
Capital Region Medical Center will also offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines starting late next week. Walk into the Capital Care Pharmacy located on the second floor of the physician's office building during business hours: Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capital Care Pharmacy in Versailles also have no appointment needed vaccinations at its facility, which is located at 901 Kidwell Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG) offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its facility, located at 1241 West Stadium Boulevard. Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
JCMG also offers COVID-19 testing at its Express Care on Stadium. It is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Express Care on Elm is also open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Community Health Center of Central Missouri will offer vaccinations and COVID-19 tests at its offices in Jefferson City, Linn, California and Fulton. Times and dates are listed below.
- Jefferson City, 1511 Christy Drive
- Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson offered
- Linn, 1016 East Main
- Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Moderna and Johnson & Johnson offered
- California, 606 East Buchanan
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Moderna and Johnson & Johnson offered
- Fulton, 561 Commons Drive
- Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Moderna and Johnson & Johnson offered
To learn more about vaccination clinics in Cole County, visit the health department's website.