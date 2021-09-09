COLUMBIA – A University of Missouri student-athlete is one of the winners of the Missouri vaccine incentive program (VIP), banking $10,000.
Eleanor Fay a junior at MU and applied for the incentive program after her mom encouraged her to enter.
“My mom texted me right after I got the shot and said ‘hey, why don’t you enter this? It’s a good opportunity to get money,’” Fay said, “So I was like, alright, I entered it, and honestly I forgot about it.”
Faye says she normally checks in on things frequently.
“A lot of the time when I enter things, I am always watching my screen the next couple days, like, has it said anything, or if I order a package, I’m like, where is it in the mail?" Faye explained.
It wasn’t until she had an email from the program did she remember. She said she thought it was fake at first, almost deleting it, thinking it was spam.
“I went to go show my mom and I was trying to keep my composure because I was like I don’t think this is real, but I saw my mom’s reaction and realized, oh this is actually real,” Fay said about revealing her win to her family.
Fay is a member of Missouri's tennis team. She says most of her teammates are international students from other countries all around the world. She hopes to spend some of the winnings traveling once it’s safe.
“One of my teammates is from New Zealand. She’s my best friend, and I always told her the first time I travel outside the US after COVID, it’s going to be there," Faye said.
The next round of 180 Missouri VIP winners will be drawn Friday and will be publicly announced on Sept. 22. The entry period for Friday’s drawing is closed, but there are still two more drawings over the next month that any Missourian who has received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter.
“If you’re doing something and there’s an opportunity, you might as well just enter it. The worst that can happen is it’s just not going to happen. It did happen to me, it could happen to anybody,” Fay said. “It’s just such a blessing and so I’m really thankful for it.”