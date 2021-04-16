COLUMBIA - More of the Latino/Hispanic population in Missouri is finally getting vaccinated after having doubts.
According to Missouri's vaccine dashboard, 27.1% of the Hispanic/Latino population have received the first dose, compared to 26.5% of non-Hispanic/Latinos who have started their vaccine doses.
In February, only 0.8% of the Hispanic/Latino population had started to get the COVID-19 vaccine compared to 5.6% of non Hispanic/Latinos who had started.
KOMU 8 spoke with different Latinos in the community to understand why they were hesitant to get vaccinated back when it first started in Missouri. The biggest reason was because there was little to no reliable information in Spanish to tell them more about the vaccine.
One local business owner was glad the community is stepping up to better communicate.
"Here was this opportunity to be more informed and there was no longer a reason to have distrust," Francisco Rutiaga Santoyo, owner of Taqueria Don Pancho said. "All of the questions that have gotten answered can help me and other people."
But now, the data shows more people in the Hispanic/Latino have started their vaccine doses.
"A lot more people are making the decision to get the vaccine now that they're eligible," Columbia/Boone County Health Department spokesperson Ashton Day said. "Others, you know, my have just been waiting for a little while to kind of see what the vaccine, how it works, how other people have reacted."
Boone County will hold a vaccination event for the Spanish-speakers in our community Saturday, April 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
"I am glad there's an event just for Latinos," Santoyo said. "It shows that we are here and we are important too."
The vaccine is free and you don't need to have documentation or health insurance. Everyone over 18 is welcome.
If you are interested in getting vaccinated, please call and leave a voice message to 573-874-7645 or send an email tocovidespanol@como.gov.