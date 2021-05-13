COLE COUNTY- Cole County Communicable Disease Coordinator Chezney Schulte says the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has plummeted drastically.
“We’re trying to shift our focus,” she said.
Cole County says they will pour more of their efforts into informing the public on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, as those who want the shot have likely already gotten it before the summer starts.
Missouri has initiated vaccinations with about 39% of the population. The country currently has a 46% vaccination rate.
There were just over 10,000 vaccine doses given across the state on Wednesday, a drop of over 87% since doses peaked on April 9.
Schulte said were about 1,800 appointments scheduled at the Capital Mall as it opened initially. Those have been cut to just around 200.
The Pfizer vaccine was authorized for kids ages 12 and older Wednesday, but the number of adults still waiting to be vaccinated is dwindling by the day.
Many wondered what the final percentage of people vaccinated in Missouri would be, and it’s looking more and more likely to be closer to the lower end of 50%.
“The number for Cole County is 36 or 37% [of the population],” Schulte said. “Honestly, I’m pretty happy with that number.”