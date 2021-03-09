MISSOURI- As Missouri moves into the next vaccination tier on Monday, it’s important to remember where you can sign up to set your appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center and the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services have all expressed confidence in its ability to vaccinate the next tier.
The tier includes essential workers, such as child care workers, teachers and school staff, water and waste employees, energy workers, critical manufacturing workers, and food and agricultural workers, or what the State health department calls "critical infrastructure."
MU Health Care, Boone Hospital and the health department have a conjoined survey to notify those in eligible tiers of appointment opportunities, changes to eligibility guidelines and when the state opens vaccinations to more people.
Those who are signed up on the survey will be notified when MU Health Care has appointments available and will be able to use a new scheduling portal to schedule direct appointments for the vaccine.
The Missouri Vaccine Navigator should also be utilized. Step one is very similar to that of MU Health Care’s process. The navigator will place you in a tier and notifies you that you will be contacted when eligible to receive the vaccine. You can also call 877-435-8411 to get on the registry.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care may call (573) 814-6000, extension 54300 to set up a vaccination appointment at Truman VA.
Hy-Vee is now administering vaccines and has their own registration portal here. Again, you will need to qualify to schedule an appointment.
CVS has listed just one site where vaccines are being given in St. Louis. You can register there as well.
Sam’s Club requires you to create a guest account on their website before applying for eligibility. Appointments are full at the Columbia location today but you can continue to monitor the site for updates.
The map below shows mid-Missouri counties and surveys for that county. Click on your county, then click on the corresponding survey link to sign up.
Mid-Missouri county vaccine information
Click on a county to find information about how to register with the health department and area hospitals
For more information on tiers, vaccination clinics and surveys, head to KOMU.com/vaccine.