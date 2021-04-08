Vaccinologist explains science behind COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBIA - Missouri begins Phase 3 of its vaccine distribution plan on April 9. The new phase means all Missouri adults who want a COVID-19 vaccine can get it.
Dr. Ruth Karron, an infectious disease pediatrician, vaccinologist and director at the Center for Immunization Research at Johns Hopkins University, explained the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with KOMU 8.
"It’s really our only good way out of the pandemic," said Dr. Karron about taking the vaccine. "And it is what is going to allow us to get back to something like life as we knew it before the pandemic."
Dr. Karron said she hears from people who are hesitant to take one of the vaccines due to a lack of scientific understanding. According to her, others are worried the vaccines have not undergone enough trials.
"Even though all this happened very rapidly, and at really breathtaking speed, these vaccines were developed very carefully and they were evaluated very carefully, and it’s important for people to know that," she said.
Currently, there are three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States. Dr. Karron said each vaccine works toward the same goal.
"The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are actually very similar and what those are, those are what are called mRNA vaccines," she explained.
"It’s a piece of RNA, mRNA, that’s inside what’s called a lipid envelope – it’s kind of an oily envelope. And it’s that envelope that lets the mRNA get inside your cell. Once it’s in your cell, your own cell’s machinery translates that mRNA into spike protein. So, your own cells make that spike protein and then your body develops immunity to that spike protein. That mRNA doesn’t go into the cell nucleus, it cannot alter your DNA, the genes you have that you pass onto your children; it won’t change those."
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine uses a different method for providing immunity.
"The Johnson & Johnson Adenovirus vector is a little bit different, that contains also codes for the spike protein but that’s inside what is a very weakened virus – Adenovirus – that injects the injects the spike protein nucleic acid into the cell and then because of that then that is also able to be translated into protein; then your body makes immunity to the spike protein,” she said.
Dr. Karron said the best way to learn about the COVID-19 vaccines is by talking with people who have received it.
"I want to hear when someone is vaccinated," she said. "When they write to me and say they are vaccinated, the first thing I say is 'Go tell your friends. Go tell your neighbors. Talk about this.' Because I think it’s really helpful.”