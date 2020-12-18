WASHINGTON, D.C. - Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
In a press release, the White House said Surgeon General Jerome Adams will also be vaccinated on Friday.
The event is set to take place at the White House.
NBC News reported President-elect Joe Biden will receive the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
“I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware. “When I do it, I’ll do it publicly so you can all witness my getting it done.”