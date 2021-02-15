COLUMBIA - The weather is bitter cold, and our face masks are getting wetter the longer we are outside. Wet masks aren't the most effective when taking COVID-19 precautions.
"The filtration of the mask is not as good when it's moist or wet," Boone Hospital's infection prevention consultant Cassie Mueller said. "So you want a clean, dry mask when possible."
Condensation and a runny nose are usually what makes the inside of our mask wet when we're outside in the cold.
"Your mask ends up getting a little more wet because of what you exhale," MU Health Care emergency physician Christopher Sampson said. "Your breath is very, very warm and so it's hitting that cold air. And then also you have the mask that kind of traps the air around your face, so it creates condensation."
A wet mask allows for more germs to spread.
"So the dangers are if your mask is wet, bacteria and viruses like that environment," Sampson said. "So there's a higher likelihood that you may be providing an area that they would be able to grow and multiply in."
Just because your mask gets soiled when you're outside, doesn't mean you need to keep the same mask on when you're inside.
"If you're planning to be outside and you think you're going to have your mask become wet or damp more frequently, just carry several extras with you so that you can change it frequently," Mueller said.
Cloth masks can be cleaned and reused, but single use surgical masks have to thrown away and replaced.
"If you're using a cloth mask that were to become soiled or wet like that, clean it," Sampson said. "Just put it in the wash, you can do on the hottest setting that you can. If you're unable to put it in your washing machine, you don't have access to one, another option is to just hand wash it with bleach. Both of those can adequately clean your mask and would likely kill any viruses or bacteria that would be present on it."
In this frigid weather, masks give us an extra protection from the cold, but we still have to be aware that our mask is the most effective it can be once we're back inside.
"Even though our case numbers are declining, overall, we still need to be vigilant and that's maintaining safe social distancing, and also wearing a mask whenever you're around other people," Sampson said.