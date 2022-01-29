COLUMBIA- A new research trial is allowing hospital workers to escape the stress and anxiety that comes with working during the pandemic.
"It's important to equip frontline healthcare workers," Healium CEO Sarah Hill said. "People who've been doing really important work over the last several years."
Boone Hospital is partnering with Healium to provide a virtual reality system that lets workers step into another world to relive stress.
"They come in the form of kits with virtual reality goggles," Hill said. "It's personifying your anxiety."
One hundred Boone Health employees participated in the study that lasted several months. The virtual reality googles are now available to all Boone Hospital workers.
"You put it on your face and you're instantly taken to a place that is less stressful," Hill said.
Hill said that Frontiers in Virtual Reality published a study that states the powered digital tools reduced anxiety in as little as four minutes.
"That was a really groundbreaking research," Hill said. "The fact that immersive media can quickly improve mood."
Hill said that nurses can use a break room or a quiet room while using the virtual reality system.
"Because after all, this is the 'Stress Olympics,'" Hill said. "Not all of us have trained for it."