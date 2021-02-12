COLUMBIA - Eighty-one Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy locations in Missouri will begin appointment-based COVID-19 vaccinations Friday.
Once those eligible sign up online and fill out their consent form, Walmart's Pharmacy Clinical Services Manager says there are only a few steps to complete one people arrive during their appointment time:
- Go to the pharmacy drop-off window
- Show your I.D.
- Read through brief paperwork about the vaccine
- Receive your vaccination
- Wait for 15 to 30 minutes for monitoring
The Pharmacy Clinical Services Manager, Nathan Flickinger, described this process as a step forward.
"We're excited to take care of our friends, our family, the community around us and just be a really big part of the solution moving forward," he said.
Many appointment slots went fast, and all Columbia and Jefferson City slots are filled until next week. Flickinger said stores are working to set up certain days where vaccinations operate like a clinic setup. This would allow more people to be vaccinated within the same appointment time.
"We don't want to waste a single dose," he said. "We want to make sure that we're protecting patients, and that's the ultimate goal."
Amid some mid-Missourians' initial frustrations with scheduling errors on Walmart's website, one Columbia resident says this is a call to action for community members to help one another during these times.
"Keep in mind that a lot of our older neighbors didn't grow up with cell phones at their fingertips," JoAnna Chandler said. "I hope that more members of our community would be happy to assist their neighbors, their grandparents, their parents, their parents, friends, whoever... because the faster we get people signed up, the better off our community as a whole is going to be."
Chandler was able to help her best friend's dad sign up for an appointment in Columbia, along with seven or eight other people in the community. She said it's important for everyone to know how they can help others.
"I've just kind of taken it upon myself to educate myself on where people can sign up," Chandler said. "It's an opportunity to get us back to some level of normalcy, to where we can see our friends and families and not be so isolated."
After some mid-Missourians had issues booking their vaccinations through Walmart's website, many were eventually able to navigate the site to make an appointment Thursday.
Flickinger also said helping other community members is important. He said the company does "anticipate the phone system being able to help with some appointment scheduling at this point in time."
You can check for available Walmart appointments here and Sam's Club appointments here. Currently only those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 and 2 can sign up for appointments.