COLUMBIA - Many mid-Missouri residents have had trouble booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments through Walmart’s website.
Earlier Thursday morning, some said they were finally able to get through and make an appointment. However, all Columbia and Jefferson City slots were filled for the next week around 12 p.m.
Dusty Vines, a Columbia resident, was lucky enough to finally schedule an appointment Thursday after many failed attempts.
“Before I tried, oh, probably 10 times the other day, and it was down. I’ve tried every day till today. I tried this morning also and it was down,” he said.
Vines said he was eager to get scheduled anywhere because he falls into the high-risk category. He also said the whole process to get vaccinated has been confusing for him.
Walmart sent KOMU 8 News the following statement Thursday regarding troubles with the online COVID-19 vaccine sign-up:
"The Walmart scheduling system is currently experiencing technical difficulties following a surge of appointments. Our team is currently working to resolve the matter and is beginning to bring it back online. We do not anticipate this will have an impact on our vaccine start date of Feb. 12."
There are 81 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations in Missouri eligible to administer doses starting Friday. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership also selected 21 HealthMart independent pharmacies in Missouri to receive doses.
Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, said in a press release this week that vaccinating across the country is important to gain widespread immunity.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible,” she said.
According to Missouri DHSS, retail pharmacies in Missouri are scheduled to receive more than 18,000 doses per week.
You can check for available Walmart appointments here and Sam's Club appointments here.