COLUMBIA- As temperatures freeze and the pandemic continues, local warming centers are adjusting to stay open to the public.
Capacity and safety measures are in place to make sure visitors are social distancing but are also still able to warm up.
The warming center at the ARC in Columbia has a capacity of 14 people due to limited space in the hallway they use. There are chairs set up over 6 feet apart on marked Xs.
Brian Higginbotham, ARC Supervisor of Operations/Programming, said their warming center has been full the last few weekends.
“The last several weekends have been pretty much at full capacity I would say under COVID regulations. With the temperatures dropping well below zero, I can always see it continue to do that,” he said.
However, even with full capacity, Higginbotham said it’s hard to turn people away that need help.
“This past weekend on Saturday, we were getting kind of at that 14, 15, 16 mark and we just made it work. I mean, it’s hard to turn people away when it’s freezing outside. We just have to keep that social distancing intact,” he said.
One man visiting the ARC said he travels there via bus during the day. He also visits several other warming centers in the area depending on their hours. Another visitor said she was thankful for the staff at the ARC.
The City of Columbia also extended the overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Monday due to freezing temperatures. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday, Feb. 13.
“The public is allowed access to public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, etc.,” the city said in a press release.