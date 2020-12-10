The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) from the FDA is meeting to consider emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.
In a press release, the FDA said although the VRBPAC members provide advice to the agency, which may include advice on the safety and effectiveness data submitted in the EUA request, final decisions on whether to authorize the vaccine for emergency use are made by the FDA.
CNN reports a committee vote could come Thursday afternoon.
You can watch the meeting live below: