JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced he is extending the COVID-19-related state of emergency through March 31, 2021.
The governor made the announcement in his weekly briefing Thursday morning.
Parson said staffing at medical facilities is one of the largest concerns at the moment. He added he is considering a number of options to help alleviate the pressure, including possible utilizing military expertise or reaching out to other states.
The governor also reiterated his support for wearing masks, but repeated his position that he is not going to implement a statewide mask mandate.
According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Missouri's new COVID-19 cases have increased by 41% in the last week.
Missouri is one of 16 states to not implement a statewide mask mandate.
