As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Nov. 11 will become available below:
1 p.m.: 127 active student cases at MU
Currently, there are 127 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,979 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 27 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 24 have recovered. Of the staff, 131 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 91 recovered. There is currently one active UM System Staff case of the Coronavirus, and 13 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
9:30 a.m.: Capital Region Medical Center releases situational update
On Tuesday, Capital Region Medical Center released a COVID-19 situational update.
CRMC has conducted more than 22,000 COVID-19 tests since March. Over the past several months, the centers positivity rate has climbed significantly as shown by the graph below.
CRMC also shared the graph below to show the growing volume of COVID-19 patients admitted to CRMC from the beginning of August to November 6, 2020.
As the pandemic continues to spread, CRMC will evaluate the need to decrease elective procedures and revert to a more restrictive visitation policy.
The update also included tips to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays. CRMC recommends that holiday gatherings are kept small and ideally limited to immediate family members.
8:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,071 new cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,071 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 220,768.
The state also reported 170 new deaths on Wednesday, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,323.
In the last seven days there have been 22,087 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,155.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 21.9% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 40.1% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
7:00 a.m: Moniteau County reports 14th COVID-19 death
The Moniteau County Health Center reported its 14th death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to the county's Facebook page, the resident was in their 70s. No additional information will be released.
