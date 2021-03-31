Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL MISSOURI AND A SMALL PART OF SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS... The National Weather Service in Saint Louis has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zone 098. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 018, 019, 026, 027, 034, 035, 036, 041, 042, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 052, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064 and 072. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s is expected. * WHERE...Central and southeastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois where the growing season has begun. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&