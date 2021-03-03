As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
8:30 a.m.: 7-day positivity rate remains below 5%
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 479,069.
DHSS reported a total 8,148 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. DHSS performs weekly linkages of death certificates and COVID-19 deaths to ensure all COVID-19 deaths are counted in the system. On Wednesday, DHSS added 225 COVID-19 deaths spanning 5 months:
- October - 2
- November - 1
- December - 4
- January - 153
- February - 65
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state's data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,356,785 total doses administered
- 892,965 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 464,090 Missourians have received a second dose
- 14.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 238,702 does have been administered in the past 7 days
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 989 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity. This is the first time hospitalizations dropped below 1,000 since September.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,433 positive cases of the virus.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.4 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. On Monday, it was 4.6%.
According to the CDC method positivity rate, 4.5% reflects the total number of positive PCR tests in the past seven days, divided by the total number of PCR tests in the past seven days.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.