As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Tuesday, Feb. 2
- Monday, Feb. 1
- Sunday, Jan. 31
- Saturday, Jan. 30
- Friday, Jan. 29
- Thursday, Jan. 28
- Wednesday, Jan. 27
- Tuesday, Jan. 26
Updates for Wednesday, Feb. 3 will become available below:
4:25 p.m.: 9.1% of Boone residents have received first vaccine dose
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 79 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 468.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 9.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 23,434 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 16,501 residents have received first dose
- 6,911 residents have received both doses
- 5,296 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 63 hospitalizations, 16 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 26 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 71.14, a decrease of 18.1 since Tuesday.
12:30 p.m.: Additional MU student hospitalized for COVID, already discharged
MU added six student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 40 active student cases. There have been 2,966 student case recoveries.
Six students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All six students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 55.
As of Thursday, there were also three faculty members, 11 MU staff and one UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
11 a.m.: Cooper County starts sign-up list for COVID-19 vaccines
The Cooper County Public Health Center has started a sign-up list for COVID-19 vaccines. Head to their website and click the 'Contact' page, then fill out the appropriate information.
The following information must be submitted in the comments area:
- Name
- Phone Number
- DOB
- Are you in the health care field: Yes or No?
- Are you currently employed: Yes or No?
- Please list employment type
- Are you retired: Yes or No?
- Major medical condition: Yes or No
You must be sixteen years or older to receive this vaccine.
The health center does not know when they will receive their next set of doses.
We have started a sign-up list for the COVID-19 Vaccine at our office. We still do not know when we will receive the...Posted by Cooper Co. Public Health Center on Wednesday, February 3, 2021
7 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,233 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,233 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 461,720.
DHSS reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,098 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 553,095 total doses administered
- 427,152 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 125,943 Missourians have received a second dose
- 7% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 2.1% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,746 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 7,604 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,086.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 9.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.