11:30 a.m.: Audrain County adds one new COVID-19 related death
The Audrain County Health Department is reporting one new death related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths from the virus now stands at 51.
The department is also reporting two new COVID-19 cases since the last report. There are a total of 18 active cases in the county.
Mexico currently has 15 cases of COVID-19. There have been a total of 1,669 cases of the virus in Audrain County.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 876 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 876 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 468,189.
DHSS reported 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,161 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 741,108 total doses administered
- 562,616 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 178,492 Missourians have received a second dose
- 9.2% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 2.9% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,502 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 6,223 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 889.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 7.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.