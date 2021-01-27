As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Jan. 27:
5:22 p.m.: Audrain county alerts the public about a new scam
The Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) has been made aware of an outside company, not affiliated with ACHD, that has been calling area residents asking them to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
In addition, the callers are then asking for the residents’ political affiliation and other questions of a personal nature. This company has no affiliation with ACHD and we would never ask questions of a personal nature outside of your medical care if we were to contact you. Please end the call as quickly as possible and please do not give out any information to these callers. We have alerted the proper authorities of this fraudulent activity.
However, please be aware that ACHD, or our call center, may return your call to us and ask for contact information and availability.
4:21 p.m.: Boone County reports 130 new cases, second death this week
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 130 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 595.
The county also recorded its 69th death Wednesday. According to the department, the individual was in the 75 to 70 age range, marking 10 deaths in that age group.
The county also reported 82 hospitalizations, 23 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 33 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 82.64.
2:40 p.m.: White House publicly releases state COVID-19 reports
For the first time, the White House released state COVID-19 profile reports to the public. The latest Missouri report, with data through Jan. 24, was released Wednesday.
First post: We are now sharing previously hidden weekly COVID-19 state profile reports with the public. Thanks to data team and @l_e_whyte @rypan @alexismadrigal @DrTomFrieden @EricTopol @JasonSalemi @PeterJ_Walker @T_Inglesby https://t.co/f4trSyNpBv— Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) January 27, 2021
According to the report, Missouri had 9,422 new COVID-19 cases last week, a 52% decrease from the previous week. The state also recorded 274 deaths related to COVID-19, a 20% decrease from the previous week.
Of the 661,400 vaccine doses distributed in Missouri, 242,937 Missourians received their first dose and 73,248 Missourians received their second dose.
Missouri is currently in the red zone for COVID-19 cases. Sixty-five Missouri counties, including Boone, are in the red zone as well. Nineteen counties are in the orange zone and seven are in the yellow zone.
1 p.m.: MU adds 4 new cases; 7-day average sees slight increase
MU added four student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 60 active student cases. There have been 2,958 student case recoveries, and five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 62.
As of Thursday, there were also five faculty members, 48 MU staff and two UM System staff who actively have the virus.
12 p.m.: Audrain County reports three new COVID-19 cases
The Audrain County Health Department is reporting three new COVID-19 cases since the last report. There are a total of 40 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
Mexico is reporting 24 cases while Vandalia is reporting ten cases. The total number of cases in Audrain County now stands at 1,650.
There have been 50 COVID-19 related deaths in Audrain County.
11:40 a.m.: Capital Region COVID-19 drive-thru closed due to weather
The Capital region Medical Center COVID-19 testing drive-thru is closed due to the inclement weather.
Testing staff will assess the situation as the morning goes on to determine if it will open.
Due to the snowy weather and hazardous driving conditions the Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site is currently closed. We...Posted by Capital Region Medical Center on Wednesday, January 27, 2021
9:30 a.m.: Missouri reports over 1,000 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,444 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 452,937.
The state also reported 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,709 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 1,953 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 9,579 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,368.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 10.4% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.