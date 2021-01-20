As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Wednesday, Jan. 20 will become available below:
4:55 p.m.: Boone County reports 90 new cases, sees drop in hospitalizations
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 90 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 702.
The county also reported 86 hospitalizations, 31 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 20 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 10 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 101.07.
1 p.m.: Audrain County reports five new COVID-19 cases
The Audrain County Health Department is reporting five new positive cases since the last report. There are now 75 total active cases.
The county is reporting 1,629 total cases with 1,504 recovered. Mexico is reporting 51 cases and Vandalia is reporting 13 cases.
There have been 50 deaths in Audrain County due to COVID-19.
10 a.m.: Missouri reports 1,592 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,592 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 441,789.
The state is also reporting 198 new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. However, the department reported Tuesday 156 of the deaths included in Wednesday's count were not previously reported. These deaths happened in November, December and early January.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state now stands at 6,461.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,397 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days there have been 12,149 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,736.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 12.4% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
9:15 a.m.: Callaway County offers survey for COVID-19 vaccine
Callaway County is using a survey to determine how to contact individuals when it is their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the CDC and the Callaway County Health Department are providing the vaccines based on each phase of distribution. The survey is how the health department will contact residents during the coming phases.
Residents are required to fill out the survey to receive the vaccine. The health department will not be administering vaccines to those under 18 years old.
The survey can be found here.