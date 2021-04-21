As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Wednesday, April 21 will become available below:
10:30 a.m.: Boone County announces Saturday vaccination clinic
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department announced a new vaccination clinic for Saturday, April 24 in Columbia.
The clinic will be held at the Indian Hills Shelter from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The clinic is being held at the park for nearby neighbors but anyone 18 years old or older are welcome to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are also welcome. Click here to register.
Second doses will be administered on May 22 at the same location.
8 a.m.: More than 3.5 million doses administered in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 411 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 497,545.
DHSS reported five new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 8,689 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
3,504,035 total doses administered
2,141,405 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
1,480,749 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
34.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
24.1% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 710 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,263 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 323.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.8% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.