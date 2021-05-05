As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Tuesday, May 4
- Monday, May 3
- Sunday, May 2
- Saturday, May 1
- Friday, April 30
- Thursday, April 29
- Wednesday, April 28
- Tuesday, April 27
Updates for Wednesday, May 5 will become available below:
5:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports zero new cases
Callaway County added zero new cases over the last week, marking a total of 20 active cases. There have been a total of 3,993 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 12 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 45 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 29.9% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 23,434 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 13,381 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 11,005 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 895 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.14.
5:42 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate sits at 9.1
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 9.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 326 students in the district currently in quarantine and 12 active student cases.
The district has seen 3,341 quarantined student cases and 684 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 2 staff members currently in quarantine and 1 active staff cases. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 61.6% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
5:21 p.m.: Cole County reports zero new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,848 cases in Cole County, an increase of zero cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Zero new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 65 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 35.8% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 48,440 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 27,440 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 22,323 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,331 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.14.
5:13 p.m.: ices reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 59.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 44.5% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 141,596 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 80,390 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 62,770 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,400 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 20 hospitalizations, 2 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 4 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 12.
3:34 p.m.: Vaccination clinic to be hosted at Derby Ridge Elementary
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a vaccination clinic on Saturday May 8 at Derby Ridge Elementary.
The clinic itself will be held in the school gymnasium where doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed.
All are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the clinic, but walk-ins are welcomed for anyone aged 18 and over.
Second does will be available June 5.
The clinic will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will last until noon.
8:40 a.m.: Boone County announces vaccination clinics in Harrisburg, Hallsville
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host two vaccination clinics throughout the county this week.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given so anyone 16 years or older may receive a vaccine during the walk-in clinics.
No appointment is necessary, and vaccines are free with no health insurance required.
Harrisburg
- Harrisburg Lion’s Club
- 120 E. Sexton St., Harrisburg, MO 65256
- Wednesday, May 5
- 3 to 6 p.m.
- The second dose will be administered at the same place and same time on Wednesday, May 26.
Hallsville
- Hallsville Community Center
- 324 E. Highway OO, Hallsville, MO 65255
- Thursday, May 6
- 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- The second dose will be administered at the same place and same time on Thursday, May 27.
7:25 a.m.: State surpasses 4 million doses
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 504,069.
DHSS reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,818.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,009,681 total doses administered
- 2,332,137 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,802,295 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 38% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 29.4% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 667 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,628 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 375.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.