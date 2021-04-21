As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County continues to lead state initiated vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 100.
Boone County recorded 18 COVID-19 cases today, April 21, 2021. There have been 18,190 total cases recorded in the county, with 100 currently active cases. There is currently one Boone County resident in our local hospitals. /1 pic.twitter.com/nCjRxvptNH— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) April 21, 2021
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 42.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 124,782 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 77,167 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 49,182 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,575 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 14.43.
10:30 a.m.: Boone County announces Saturday vaccination clinic
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department announced a new vaccination clinic for Saturday, April 24 in Columbia.
The clinic will be held at the Indian Hills Shelter from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The clinic is being held at the park for nearby neighbors but anyone 18 years old or older are welcome to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are also welcome. Click here to register.
Second doses will be administered on May 22 at the same location.
8 a.m.: More than 3.5 million doses administered in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 411 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 497,545.
DHSS reported five new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 8,689 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
3,504,035 total doses administered
2,141,405 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
1,480,749 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
34.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
24.1% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 710 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,263 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 323.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.8% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.