10:30 a.m.: Boone County Health Department warns of COVID-19 exposure at Columbia church
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is alerting Boone County residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Open Heart Baptist Church.
Anyone who attended a Christmas party at Open Heart, which is located at 2519 North Lake of the Woods Road, on Friday, Dec. 18 may have been exposed to the virus.
People who were at the event are advised to monitor for symptoms consistent with the virus, which include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or diarrhea.
The health department advises anyone who attended to contact their healthcare provider and get tested if they develop symptoms.
9 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,141 new COVID-19 cases
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 3,141 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 373,580.
The state also reported 97 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,255 since the pandemic began.
In a Monday night email, DHSS said they began analyzing several death certificates and linked approximately 140 COVID-19 associated deaths with the appropriate cases in the system. Due to the higher than average volume of records to review, the team has not yet completed the process for the week.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,703 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 17,778 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,540.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a positivity rate of 17.1%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.