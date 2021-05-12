As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports over 45% have initiated vaccination
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 1 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 67.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 45.3% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 149,886 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 81,705 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 70,020 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 8,415 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 19 hospitalizations, 1 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 4 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 8.93.
1:20 p.m.: Daniel Boone Regional Library and Boone Health will still require masks
The Daniel Boone Regional Library will still require masks for all staff and patrons in library buildings, the library announced Wednesday.
The announcement comes as the Columbia/Boone County health order expired at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.
The announcement comes as the Columbia/Boone County health order expired at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Boone Health also announced the healthcare system will continue to require masks. Boone Hospital, the Nifong Medical Plaza and all Boone Medical Group and lab draw locations are included.
Boone Health also announced the healthcare system will continue to require masks. Boone Hospital, the Nifong Medical Plaza and all Boone Medical Group and lab draw locations are included.
Masks and social distancing are still required inside city/county buildings, MU campus and Columbia Public School buildings and buses.
8:30 a.m.: State adds 329 new COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 329 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 506,257.
DHSS reported eight new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 8,843.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,204,238 total doses administered
- 2,385,918 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,950,885 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 38.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 31.8% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 728 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,080 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 297.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.