As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Tuesday, March 30
- Monday, March 29
- Sunday, March 28
- Saturday, March 27
- Friday, March 26
- Thursday, March 25
- Wednesday, March 24
Updates for Wednesday, March 31 will become available below:
5:00 p.m.: CPS 14-day rate sits at 9.7
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 9.7.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 85 students in the district currently in quarantine and 6 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 75 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 15 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 8 quarantined, 2 positive case, 3 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 2 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 0 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 2,715 quarantined student cases and 641 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 4 staff members currently in quarantine and 0 active staff cases. 1 staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 53.4% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:40 p.m.: Cole County reports over a quarter of residents have initiated vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,735 cases in Cole County, an increase of 6 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
6 new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 25.9% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 33,145 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 19,849 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 14,096 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,585 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports over 30% have initiated vaccination
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 7 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 46.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 30.2% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 86,738 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 54,540 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 32,874 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 9,414 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 16 hospitalizations, 2 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 2 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 7.
12:15 p.m.: Governor Parson announces mega vaccination event in Springfield
Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will host a mega vaccination event at the Hammons Student Center at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. The event will be held on April 8 and April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day.
Ten thousand of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. State vaccination teams will partner with MSU and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to host the two-day event.
Those registering for the April 8 event must be in either Phase 1 or Phase 2. Vaccines do not open to all Missourians until April 9, the second day of the event.
Advanced registration is required through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website or by calling the Springfield-Greene County Health Department's call center Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number for the department is 417-874-1211.
12 p.m.: Hospitalization rate drops for Missouri seniors
New research from the Missouri Hospital Association reveals that COVID-19 hospitalizations rates for Missouri seniors 60 or older have decreased since the state's peak in December.
At the same time, hospitalization rates for adults 59 or younger have increased. This comes as the vaccination rate among Missourians who are 60 and older is more than three times the rate as those 59 or younger.
Between Dec. 14 and March 28, Missourians aged 60 and older have received an average of 87.2 doses of state-managed vaccine doses per 100 residents. In comparison, those 59 and younger have 28 doses per 100 residents. During this period the 60 and older group's hospitalization rate shrank 15.3% whereas the 59 and younger group's increased by 32.1%.
“The evidence is showing us that vaccines are working. It is essential that we move Missourians from the ‘wait and see how it is working’ category to the ‘get it right away’ category,” Herb B Kuhn, MHA President and CEO, said in the release. “In the interim, the same public health protections Missourians have been using to reduce the spread of the virus will remain the best tools to avoid infection — masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.
9:15 a.m.: Compass Health Network to host vaccination clinic Thursday
Compass Health Network will host a vaccination clinic on Thursday at its Columbia location, at 3501 Berrywood Drive. There are still around 100 slots to fill for the Moderna vaccine.
Appointments are currently available for 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Sign up here for an appointment if you are in an eligible and are in Phase 1 or 2.
8:45 a.m.: 3 locations offering walk-in vaccinations Wednesday
Three mid-Missouri locations are offering walk-in vaccination appointments on Wednesday. You must be in an eligible phase to get a vaccination (Phase 1 or Phase 2).
The Arthur Center Community Health will provide a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 31.
The event will take place at the Presser Performing Arts Center parking lot in Mexico from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is first come, first serve for the Pfizer vaccine.
Leftover doses will be administered on Friday, at the Arts Center parking lot. There will be 150 doses to give out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Central Methodist University will also hold a vaccination event on Wednesday for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments may be made here, and walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Moniteau County will host the second day of its vaccination event on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will be held at the United Church of Christ in California, Mo. and sign-ups are available through the state's Vaccine Navigator. There is NO tier requirement, according to MSHP Troop F. It’s first come, first served.
We still have extra COVID shots at the United Church of Christ located at 101 North Oak Street in California, MO. There is NO tier requirement. It’s first come first served. Shots will be administered until 5:00p.m. today, so register at the link below. https://t.co/TiOPyqOl1L pic.twitter.com/LbyjzAKv7U— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 31, 2021
6 a.m.: DHSS reports over a quarter of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 407 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 489,374.
DHSS reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,498 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,432,437 total doses administered
- 1,547,052 COVID-19 vaccine regimen initiated
- 931,235 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 25.2% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 15.2% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 784 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,175 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 311.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of March, over 4.8 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.2% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.