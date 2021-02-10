As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Tuesday, Feb. 9th will become available below:
5:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports 8 new cases, 9.6% vaccination rate
Callaway County added 8 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 177 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,797 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 30 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 2 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 39 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 9.6% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 5,733 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 4,275 residents have received first dose
- 1,452 residents have received both doses
- 1,318 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 11.71.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports 73rd death, 12.2% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 263.
The county also reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday, marking 73 total deaths in the county.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12.2% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 30,950 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 22,096 residents have received first dose
- 8,827 residents have received both doses
- 6,689 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 50 hospitalizations, 14 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 16 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 10 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 53.50.
11:30 a.m.: Audrain County adds one new COVID-19 related death
The Audrain County Health Department is reporting one new death related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths from the virus now stands at 51.
The department is also reporting two new COVID-19 cases since the last report. There are a total of 18 active cases in the county.
Mexico currently has 15 cases of COVID-19. There have been a total of 1,669 cases of the virus in Audrain County.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 876 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 876 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 468,189.
DHSS reported 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,161 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 741,108 total doses administered
- 562,616 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 178,492 Missourians have received a second dose
- 9.2% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 2.9% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,502 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 6,223 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 889.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 7.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.