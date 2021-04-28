As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, April 28 will become available below:
4:50 p.m.: Boone County stays steady under 100 active cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 98.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 43.6% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 135,946 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 78,608 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 58,937 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 5,875 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 8 hospitalizations, 1 of which is a Boone County resident. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
4:05 p.m.: Hy-Vee pharmacies offer walk-in vaccination appointments
Hy-Vee pharmacies will now offer free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointments necessary.
Mid-Missouri locations include the three Columbia locations (Nifong, Conley and West Broadway) and Jefferson City.
For those who'd like to make an appointment, that option is still available and can be completed here.
11 a.m.: Multiple vaccination clinics offered in mid-Missouri today
There will be multiple vaccination clinics held in the mid-Missouri area today.
Centralia
- Centralia Intermediate School
- Wednesday, April 28
- 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Walk-ins -- anyone 16 years old and older can receive a dose
Martinsburg (Moderna)
- Martinsburg Community Room, 201 Washington Street
- Wednesday, April 28
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Walk-ins accepted, or sign up on the Missouri Vaccine Navigator (18+)
Mexico
- Audrain County Courthouse (Exercise Tiger Remembrance event)
- Wednesday, April 28
- 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- Any Veteran and their spouses/caregivers can receive a vaccine
8 a.m.: Missouri adds 514 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 514 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 500,585.
DHSS reported five new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,737.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
3,808,043 total doses administered
2,275,739 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
1,652,184 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
37.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
26.9% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 730 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,182 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 312.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.6% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.