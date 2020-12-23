As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
5:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports decrease in 14-day rolling case average
Callaway County added 94 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 627 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 2,964 cases in Callaway County and 2,446 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 50 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and nine in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 28 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 27.07.
5:15 p.m.: Cole County adds 43 new cases in last 24 hours
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 6,481 cases in Cole County, an increase of 43 cases since Friday. There have been 248 cases in long-term care facilities.
Three new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There have been 46 deaths in Cole County and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 39.20.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports two new deaths, surpasses 13,000 total cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 146 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 883.
Boone County surpassed 13,000 total COVID-19 cases after recording 146 cases today, December 23. We are sad to report that 2 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded today as well, for a total of 52 Boone County community members lost. pic.twitter.com/UHzdVz4AaB— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 23, 2020
The county also surpassed 13,000 total COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The health department reported two COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, marking a total of 52 deaths in the county. One individual was in the 65 to 69 age range, marking the sixth death in that age group. The other individual was in the 76 to 79 age range, marking the seventh death in that age group.
The county reported 142 hospitalizations, 28 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 41 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 114.50.
10:30 a.m.: Boone County Health Department warns of COVID-19 exposure at Columbia church
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is alerting Boone County residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Open Heart Baptist Church.
Anyone who attended a Christmas party at Open Heart, which is located at 2519 North Lake of the Woods Road, on Friday, Dec. 18 may have been exposed to the virus.
People who were at the event are advised to monitor for symptoms consistent with the virus, which include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or diarrhea.
The health department advises anyone who attended to contact their healthcare provider and get tested if they develop symptoms.
9 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,141 new COVID-19 cases; weekly COVID-19 death analysis adds 246 deaths
Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 3,141 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 373,580.
The state also reported 97 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 5,255 since the pandemic began.
In a Tuesday night email, DHSS said their weekly death certificate analysis resulted in an additional 246 COVID-19 deaths added to their dashboard. It also included a breakdown of when the deaths occurred:
- April: 1
- July: 2
- August: 1
- September: 1
- October: 7
- November: 153
- December: 81
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,703 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 17,778 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,540.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a positivity rate of 17.1%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.