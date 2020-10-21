As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Wednesday, Oct. 21 will become available below:
6 p.m.: Cole County reports three new deaths
The Cole County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county's total to 11.
Additionally, the county has 218 active cases and has seen a total of 2317 cases.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Cole County is 51.64.
5 p.m.: Callaway County to stop including DOC COVID-19 data in reports
Callaway County reported 101 active cases on Wednesday, along with 846 recovered cases.
The county has stopped including Department of Corrections and Fulton State Hospital numbers in their updates.
"Due to recent increases in their numbers, we felt that it was skewing the numbers for the general public," Sharon Lynch, of the Callaway County Health Department, said.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling case average for Callaway County is 19.64.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 68 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Senior Services announced 68 new active cases and a total of 380 active cases on Wednesday.
There are currently 85 people hospitalized in Boone County for COVID-19, including 26 in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling case average is 47.14.
12:00 p.m.: 71 active student cases at MU
MU added 11 student cases in the past 24 hours. As of Wednesday, there were 71 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,749 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 16 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 14 have recovered.
Of the staff, 79 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 61 have recovered. There is currently one active UM System Staff case, and 10 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
9:00 a.m.: Boone County reports 16th COVID-19 related death
This morning, the Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced that there have been 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.
The individual was in the 75-79 year age group.
We are sad to announce the 16th COVID-19 related death in Boone County. The individual was in the 75-79 age group. No other information about this individual will be released at this time in order to protect the privacy of their loved ones.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) October 21, 2020
8:30 a.m.: Jefferson City School District reports one positive case Tuesday
Jefferson City Schools reported that a Jefferson City High School student had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. Four students and zero staff members were identified as close contacts.
Since the semester began on Aug. 24, the school district has reported a total of 177 cases and 269 close contacts.
8:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,244 cases in past 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,244 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases to 160,869.
The state also reported 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 2,641.
7:15 a.m.: Moniteau County reports ninth death
The Moniteau County Health Center reported the county's ninth COVID-19 related death Tuesday. The person was in their 40's. No additional information about the death will be released.