Updates for Wednesday, Nov. 4 will be posted below:
5:45 p.m.: Callaway County reports 489 COVID-19 cases
The Callaway County Health Department reported 489 active cases on its COVID-19 dashboard.
In the past 48 hours, Callaway County added 55 cases. The county has seen a total of 1,523 cases and nine deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to The New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 38.79.
6 p.m.: Cole County reports 104 new active cases
The Cole County Health Department reported 491 active cases, 104 of which were new, in the county on Wednesday. The county has seen a total of 3.246 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 76.5.
4:55 p.m.: CPS COVID-19 tracker moves past 50 as 4 schools switch back to online learning
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people moved past 50 Wednesday, which is the threshold for the return to online learning.
As of Wednesday, the rate was at 54.2, a 6.2 increase from Tuesday.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 463 students in the district currently in quarantine and 16 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 365 quarantined, 6 positive cases, 19 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 50 quarantined, 1 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 34 quarantined, 7 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 14 quarantined, 2 positive cases
The district has seen 900 quarantined student cases and 102 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 91 staff members currently in quarantine and 25 active teacher cases.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 2nd highest daily increase, record hospitalizations
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department reported 181 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the second highest one day case increase since the pandemic started.
There are 642 active cases in the county.
The county also reported 114 hospitalizations, which is the county's record amount of hospitalizations.
32 of those are in the ICU 19 are on a ventilator and 22 are Boone County residents.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the county's 14-day rolling average is 64.57.
4:10 p.m. California R-1 School District moves to online learning
The California R-1 School District will make the switch to online learning beginning Thursday, Nov. 4.
Students will not return to in-person learning until Thursday, Dec. 4.
The district's website states the switch is due to an excessive number of students and staff in quarantine or with positive cases.
The district currently has 273 students and staff quarantined as close contacts and another 25 in isolation with positive test results. Others are currently being tested or awaiting results.
"Many of these are staff members making it impossible to have adequate staffing to maintain our preferred face-to-face instructional approach," the website said.
Superintendent Dwight Sanders hopes that extending the closure after Thanksgiving week will give time for symptoms to develop.
"It is also our hope that extending the closure into the week following Thanksgiving will give time for the development of symptoms for anyone who might have been exposed during extended family time and will assist in keeping positive cases out of our schools," Sanders stated.
3:50 p.m.: Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary moves to online learning
Columbia Public Schools announced a fourth school has moved to online learning as a result of staffing issues related to illness.
According to Michelle Baumstark, CPS Spokesperson, nearly all of the illnesses are COVID-19 related.
Alpha Hart will start online learning Thursday, as Wednesday serves as a virtual check-in day with teachers.
The elementary school will return to in-person learning on Nov. 17.
Alpha Hart joins Derby Ridge Elementary, Ridgeway Elementary and the Center for Early Learning - North to make the switch back to online learning.
2 p.m.: Derby Ridge Elementary at moves to online learning
As previously reported, Ridgeway Elementary School moved to virtual learning at the end of last week.
According to a news release from CPS on Wednesday afternoon, Ridgeway Elementary School will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Nov. 12.
According to the same release, the preschool classrooms at the Center for Early Learning - North went to online learning on Tuesday.
The preschool rooms will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The final update CPS gave in the release was about Derby Ridge Elementary School, which moved to online learning Wednesday because of illness related staffing issues.
Students at Derby Ridge can return to in-person learning on Nov. 17.
12:30 p.m.: 81 active student cases at MU
Currently, there are 81 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,889 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 25 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 18 have recovered. Of the staff, 104 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 82 recovered. There is currently one active UM System Staff case of the Coronavirus, and 11 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
12 p.m.: Fulton High School and Middle School will pivot to distance learning
Due to an increase in the number of students and staff in quarantine for COVID-19, Fulton Middle School and Fulton High School will transition to distance learning starting Friday, Nov. 6 with a projected return date for Monday, Nov. 16.
Staff will be working with students Thursday to prepare for this transition.
According to a letter from Fulton Public Schools, students will be sent home with Chromebooks and materials for learning at home at the end of the day on Thursday.
Mobile hotspots will be provided for students who need them. Grab-and-go meals will be provided at Fulton High School during this time. Athletics and activities will continue as scheduled unless affected by quarantine.
Fulton elementary schools will remain open as normal during this time.
8:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,599 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,599 new cases and 24 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
There have now been 193,023 total cases and 3,088 total deaths from COVID-19 in the state, since the outbreak started.
There have been 17,137 cases over the past seven days, with a daily average of 2,448.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 14.6% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 29.2% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days