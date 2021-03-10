As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, March 10 will be available below:
6:00 p.m.: Cole County adds 3 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,675 cases in Cole County, an increase of 3 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Three new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 19.5% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
24,697 total doses administered of a vaccine
14,946 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
9,838 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
1,423 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 28.94.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 21.8% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 94.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 21.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 80,816 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 39,345 residents have received first dose
- 21,820 residents have received both doses
- 10,473 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 20 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 3 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 18.0.
11:20 a.m. Capital Region needs to fill vaccination appointments
Capital Region Medical Center says they need to fill vaccination appointments for its clinic on Friday.
If you are in an eligible tier- Phase 1A or Phase 1B - Tiers 1 & 2- you can sign up for an appointment by calling 573-632-5152.
The clinic will be on site at the medical center from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
11 a.m.: MU Health Care opens COVID-19 vaccination appointments
MU Health Care has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for March 19 and March 21 of next week. The appointments are for those eligible in Tier 3 and higher.
Both appointment dates are for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccination is by appointment only.
The second dose appointment will be automatically scheduled three weeks from the first dose at the same time. More information can be found here.
10:30 a.m.: Hospitals are closing COVID-19 testing sites after Friday
Boone Hospital Center is closing its drive thru COVID-19 testing site after Friday, March 12 due to a significant decrease in volume.
Boone Hospital patients who need a COVID-19 test will still be able to receive one at any lab draw location.
SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City will also be closing its COVID-19 testing site after Friday, March 12 due to reduced community transmission of the virus.
Any St. Mary's patient who is feeling ill and has symptoms associated with COVID-19 is encouraged to contact their primary care provider or go to SSM Health Urgent Care at 2511 West Edgewood in Jefferson City.
7:45 a.m.: State adds 449 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 449 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 481,694.
DHSS reported two deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,297 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,608,386 total doses administered
- 1,054,072 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 565,216 Missourians have received a second dose
- 17.2% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 9.2% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 863 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,349 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 336.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has sat at or below 5% since Sunday, Feb. 28.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.