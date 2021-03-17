As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, March 17 will become available below:
6:55 p.m.: Cole County adds 5 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,692 cases in Cole County, an increase of 5 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 22.3% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
27,654 total doses administered of a vaccine
17,143 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
10,873 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
1,811 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 28.43.
5:10 p.m.: CPS reports a 14 day case rate of 12.3
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 12.3.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 115 students in the district currently in quarantine and 19 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 85 quarantined, 12 positive cases, 10 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 15 quarantined, 4 positive case, 6 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 14 quarantined, 3 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 1 quarantined, n/a positive cases
The district has seen 2,663 quarantined student cases and 629 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 14 staff members currently in quarantine and active staff cases are not listed. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 41.4% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:57 p.m.: Boone County reports 99 active cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 99.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 24.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 66,529 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 43,564 residents have received first dose
- 23,401 residents have received both doses
- 4,524 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 26 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 9 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 17.50.
8:20 a.m.: 20% of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 407 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 484,531.
DHSS reported eight new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,358 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,865,837 total doses administered
- 1,228,883 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 664,899 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 20% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 10.8% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 822 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,430 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 347.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has been 16 days straight, with a rate at or below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.