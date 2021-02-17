As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
6:38 p.m.: Cole County adds 7 new COVID-19 related deaths
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,592 cases in Cole County, an increase of 26 cases over 6 days. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There were seven new deaths reported Wednesday. There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 49 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.0% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 15,071 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 10,782 residents have received first dose
- 4,285 residents have received both doses
- 3,245 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 11.50.
6:10 p.m.: Callaway County reports 14 new cases, one new death
Callaway County added 14 cases in the last 6 days , marking a total of 113 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,820 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 1 case in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
Callaway reported one new death Wednesday. There have been a total of 40 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 11.1% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 6,976 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 4,965 residents have received first dose
- 2,005 residents have received both doses
- 1,196 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 10.00.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports 13.1% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 177.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 35,121 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 23,667 residents have received first dose
- 11,411 residents have received both doses
- 3,179 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 39 hospitalizations, 9 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 13 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 5 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 41.93.
4:03 p.m.: CPS reports lowest 14-day case rate since August
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 22.7.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 110 students in the district currently in quarantine and 16 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 67 quarantined, 6 positive cases, 10 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 12 quarantined, 6 positive case, 5 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 23 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 8 quarantined, n/a positive cases
The district has seen 2,401 quarantined student cases and 579 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 22 staff members currently in quarantine and 7 active staff cases. Two staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
12:30 p.m.: Audrain County adds six new COVID-19 cases
The Audrain County Health Department is reporting six new COVID-19 cases since the last report. The total number of active cases in the county stands at 14.
The department is also reporting one new COVID-19 related death. There have been 52 deaths in Audrain County from the virus.
The total number of cases in the county now stands at 1,676. Mexico is reporting 10 cases.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri adds 598 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 598 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 472,741.
The DHSS reported 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,470 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 910,338 total doses administered
- 650,449 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 259,889 Missourians have received a second dose
- 10.6% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 4.2% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,309 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 4,227 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 604.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 6.6% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.