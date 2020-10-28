As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Oct. 28:
6:35 p.m.: Macon County Clerk will hold separate voting event for those isolating or in quarantine
The Macon County Clerk's office will host a drive-by voting event to give those in isolation and quarantine an opportunity to vote on Sunday at the Macon County Courthouse.
An appointment must be made by calling the Macon County Clerk's office (660-385-2913) by 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
Voters must display an isolation/quarantine letter from the health department that placed you on isolation or quarantine on the dashboard when arriving for your voting time.
The Macon County Clerk is setting up drive by voting to give those on isolation & quarantine an opportunity to vote,...Posted by Macon County Health Department on Wednesday, October 28, 2020
6:25 p.m.: Gasconade County Health Department issues public health alert
The Gasconade County Health Department issued a COVID-19 health alert Wednesday.
Anyone who attended the Mid State Force Volleyball Club tryouts on Sunday, Oct. 25 between 1 and 3 p.m. is considered a close contact of a positive case.
The county recommends monitoring for symptoms and quarantining for 14 days.
6 p.m.: Cole County adds 102 active cases
The Cole County Health Department now has 307 active cases which is 136 higher than yesterdays number. Cole County reported 102 new cases today and 39 cases yesterday. Yesterday, only five cases were reported but the number was then updated to reflect 39 cases.
According to the New York Times data, the 14 day rolling average in the county is 61.93.
5:35 p.m.: Callaway County Health Department rolls out new COVID-19 dashboard
The Callaway County Health Department rolled out a new COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday. The new dashboard includes a breakdown of active cases by age, gender and whether they are apart of the Department of Corrections or Fulton State Hospital.
As of Wednesday, there were 324 active cases in the county. 68 cases were added in the last 48 hours.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average in the county is 25.57.
4:50 p.m.: Cooper County Health Center share COVID-19 exposure alert
In a Facebook post, the Cooper County Health Center issued a COVID-19 exposure alert for employees of CMMG Manufacturing in Boonville.
Health officials say they've been unable to reach leadership at the rifle manufacturing facility.
October 28, 2020 Covid-19 Exposure Alert The employees of CMMG Manufacturing in Boonville are being...Posted by Cooper Co. Public Health Center on Wednesday, October 28, 2020
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reaches 95 hospitalizations
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 95 hospitalizations on Wednesday. That is the most hospitalizations recorded in Boone County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the 95 hospitalizations, 31 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators. 12 of the hospitalized patients are Boone County residents.
In addition, 44 new cases were reported in Boone County on Wednesday. The total number of active cases is now 399.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average in the county is 54.36.
1:20 p.m.: Boone County Fire cancels annual Halloween events
According to their Twitter, the BCFPD will not be hosting any Halloween events this year due to coronavirus precautions.
🎃Out of an abundance of caution, the BCFPD will not be hosting any of our normal Halloween events this year. We hope you all stay safe, healthy and we'll see everyone next year! pic.twitter.com/chfkNHZEvY— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) October 28, 2020
1 p.m.: Cole County will offer absentee voting anyone quarantined with COVID-19
The Cole County Clerk’s Office will be absentee voting anyone that has been quarantined with COVID-19 curbside at their office Friday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. – noon.
12:30 p.m.: CPS reports 15 active student cases
The CPS dashboard is now updated with positive student cases and those in quarantine.
As of Wednesday, there are 15 active student cases and 188 students are actively quarantining.
The breakdown:
- Seven active students in elementary schools; 149 quarantined
- Four active students in middle schools; 30 quarantined
- Four active students in high school; Seven quarantined
CPS currently has 12 active staff cases and 62 staff members are actively quarantining.
12:30 p.m.: 54 active student cases at MU
Currently, there are 54 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,827 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 20 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 14 have recovered. Of the staff, 86 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 72 recovered. There are currently two active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and 10 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
11:45 a.m.: Callaway County launches redesigned COVID-19 visual application.
On Wednesday, Callaway County launched a redesigned COVID-19 visual application.
The application is downloadable, and easier to read giving residents a quick visual view of the numbers as well as a deeper breakdown of what they mean.
Callaway County reports 289 active COVID-19 cases. This makes their total active case count 1,205. 916 people have recovered and there have been eight deaths in the county.
For more information, and to view the new dashboard, visit callawaycovid19.com.
10:45 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,915 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,915 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 174,632.
The state also added 32 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 2,870.
In the last seven days, there have been 11,768 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The single-day average for the number of cases is 1,681.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests, and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 11.6% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 23.5% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.