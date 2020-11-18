As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Monday, Nov. 16
- Sunday, Nov. 15
- Saturday, Nov. 14
- Friday, Nov. 13
- Thursday, Nov. 12
- Wednesday, Nov. 11
Updates for Wednesday, Nov. 18 will become available below:
8:45 p.m.: CPS is at 137 active staff COVID-19 cases
According to Columbia Public School's COVID-19 tracker, they currently have 137 active staff cases across the district.
90 of those are quarantined staff while 27 are positive cases.
There are 293 active student cases across the district.
260 of those student cases are quarantined and 33 are positive.
5:35 p.m.: Cole County adds seven COVID-19 related deaths
The Cole County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday.
According to the department, four of the deaths were Cole County residents and three of the deaths were in long-term care facilities, bringing a total of 31 deaths in the county.
Cole also added 124 new cases Wednesday. There have been 4,637 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average is 110.93.
4:30 p.m.: Callaway County reports new COVID-19 death
The Callaway County Health Department reported the county's eleventh COVID-19 death on Wednesday.
There are 112 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 719 active cases. The county has seen 2,064 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average is 55.36.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 1,003 active cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 and a total of 1,003 active cases.
194 cases were removed from the active case load over the last 24 hours.
There are 155 hospitalizations, which includes 42 Boone County residents. Of the 155 patients, 47 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.
The Boone County hospital status is currently at a yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average is 163.71.
12:30 p.m.: 111 active COVID-19 cases among MU students
Currently, there are 111 active COVID-19 cases among students. 2,142 students have recovered from the virus.
Since Aug. 16, 31 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 26 have recovered. Of the staff, 162 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 112 recovered. There is currently one active UM System Staff case of the Coronavirus, and 12 have recovered.
Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.
12:00 p.m.: Boone County modifies COVID-19 investigation process
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services modified its case investigation and contact tracing processes for COVID-19 Tuesday due to an increased reported number of cases in the area.
With a new focus on contacting individuals who have tested positive, PHHS will not be reporting the timeframe residents should expect to be contacted by the organization.
With 15 current full-time COVID-19 investigators, the team can manage about 80 new cases a weekday. With almost double the cases being reported in Boone County, however, PHHS has been prompted to prioritize those who have tested positive for the virus.
Those who are not contacted by phone by PHHS will be sent a packet by the United States Postal Service including isolation and self-release instructions. These will be given in addition to information to be given to close contacts who should be notified of the infected individual.
All Boone County residents can also access isolation and quarantine instructions on the PHHS website. Anyone who has questions regarding COVID-19 can also reach out to PHHS by emailing coronavirus@como.gov or by calling 573.874.7355.
UPDATE: Due to the increase in cases in Boone County, we have changed our case investigation and contact tracing process. We will now focus on contacting the most recent individuals who have tested positive. Learn more: https://t.co/7MeP3MxVSZ pic.twitter.com/YTGAzdawJk— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 18, 2020
11:30 a.m.: Mexico drive-thru testing site changes hours of operation
According to a press release, the SSM Health drive-thru testing site in Mexico, Missouri is changing its hours of operation.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, the testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 am to noon. The site is located at 620 E. Monroe St. The testing site will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
A physician’s order is required for testing. Anyone who feels sick and has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is encouraged to complete a free online evaluation at www.ssmhealth.com/covid19 or call their primary care provider.
10:45 a.m.: Missouri continues to stay in red zone for cases and test positivity
In the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Missouri is noted as in the red zone for cases, which indicates 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population. It is the 17th highest rate in the country.
Missouri is also in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the seventh highest rate in the county.
According to the report, 98% of all counties in Missouri have moderate or high levels of community transmission (yellow, orange or red zones), while 97% of all counties having high levels of community transmission (red zone).
The latest report showed Boone and Cole counties in the red zone. Columbia, Jefferson City and Sedalia are also in the red zone.
Audrain County and Mexico were in the orange zone.
Missouri had 485 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 294 per 100,000.
For a full look at the Nov. 15 report, click here.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 4,587 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,587 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 253,473.
The state also reported 24 new deaths, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,477 since the outbreak started.
There are 2,453 total hospitalizations in the state with 45% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days there have been 30,049 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 4,293.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 24.6% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 43.8% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.