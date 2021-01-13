As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Jan. 13 will become available below:
1:45 p.m.: Cooper County issues COVID-19 exposure alert at Boonville Pizza Hut
The Cooper County Health Department has issued a COVID-19 exposure alert in cooperation with Pizza Hut.
Anyone who received walk-in or delivery services from the Boonville Pizza Hut on Jan. 9 and 11 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Those who visited are encouraged to monitor symptoms and call into the health center at 660-882-2626, or log into the office website.
January 13, 2021 Covid-19 Exposure Alert In cooperation with Pizza Hut the health center is...Posted by Cooper Co. Public Health Center on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
1 p.m.: Moniteau County reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths
The Moniteau County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning, bringing the county's total deaths to 25.
According to the department, the individuals were in their 70s, 80s, and 90s. No additional information will be released.
Moniteau County Health Center Reports Additional COVID-19 Related Deaths MONITEAU COUNTY, MO-The Moniteau County Health...Posted by Moniteau County Health Center on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
11:15 a.m.: Over 175,000 vaccine doses administered in Missouri
Missouri Governor Mike Parson took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce more than 175,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.
As of this morning, Missouri has administered more than 175,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 13, 2021
Gov. Parson said Phase 1A is still the state's focus, which includes frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.
There are over 450,000 Missourians included in Phase 1A, which will take several weeks to complete, according to his office. On Dec. 22, his office said over 23,000 Missouri residents had been vaccinated, for reference.
Information regarding Phase 1B will be released this week, Parson noted.
6:00 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,060 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,060 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 429,177.
The state also reported 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,171 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,605 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,949 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,707.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.