As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, March 2 will be available below:
5:15 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate of 15.3
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 15.3.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 180 students in the district currently in quarantine and 22 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 120 quarantined, 11 positive cases, 11 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 38 quarantined, 6 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 20 quarantined, 5 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 2 quarantined, n/a positive cases
The district has seen 2,570 quarantined student cases and 609 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 16 staff members currently in quarantine and 2 active staff cases. 3 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 18.2% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
5:00 p.m.: Callaway County reports 65 active cases
It is unclear how many cases were added. Tuesday the county reported 3,881 and on Wednesday it reported 3,876 total cases. Callaway County reported a total of 65 active cases as of Tuesday. There have been a total of 3,876 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 13 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.4% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
10,034 total doses administered of a vaccine
6,457 residents have received first dose
3,557 residents have received both doses
1,855 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 6.14.
4:53 p.m.: Cole County adds 9 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,654 cases in Cole County, an increase of 9 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 18.1% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
23,144 total doses administered of a vaccine
13,914 residents have received first dose
9,213 residents have received both doses
3,974 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.50.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports lowest number of positive cases since the end of June
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 7 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 86.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 18.2% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 49,861 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 32,896 residents have received first dose
- 16,879 residents have received both doses
- 9,230 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 28 hospitalizations, 3 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 20.50.
8:30 a.m.: 7-day positivity rate remains below 5%
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 479,069.
DHSS reported a total 8,148 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. DHSS performs weekly linkages of death certificates and COVID-19 deaths to ensure all COVID-19 deaths are counted in the system. On Wednesday, DHSS added 225 COVID-19 deaths spanning 5 months:
- October - 2
- November - 1
- December - 4
- January - 153
- February - 65
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state's data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,356,785 total doses administered
- 892,965 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 464,090 Missourians have received a second dose
- 14.5% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 238,702 does have been administered in the past 7 days
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 989 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity. This is the first time hospitalizations dropped below 1,000 since September.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,433 positive cases of the virus.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.4 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. On Monday, it was 4.6%.
According to the CDC method positivity rate, 4.5% reflects the total number of positive PCR tests in the past seven days, divided by the total number of PCR tests in the past seven days.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.