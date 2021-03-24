As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
5:25 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate reported at 12.5
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 12.5.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 124 students in the district currently in quarantine and 12 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 100 quarantined, 5 positive cases, 17 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 11 quarantined, 2 positive case, 4 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 13 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: n/a quarantined, 1 positive cases
The district has seen 2,716 quarantined student cases and 637 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 8 staff members currently in quarantine and 1 active staff cases. 1 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 51% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
5:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports 20.9% vaccination rate
Callaway County added 0 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 54 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,940 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 16 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 20.9% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 14,486 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 9,341 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 5,531 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,519 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 5.43.
5 p.m.: Cole County reports a 3.36 14-day rolling average
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,716 cases in Cole County, an increase of 3 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 24.1% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 29,788 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 18,527 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 11,847 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,172 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.36.
4:10 p.m.: Boone County reports only 1 person on ventilator
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 6 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 70.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 28.2% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 76,663 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 50,954 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 26,285 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,429 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 25 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 6 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 14.57.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri adds 392 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 392 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 486,917.
DHSS reported 5 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,434 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,144,227 total doses administered
- 1,408,676 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 771,488 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 23% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 12.6% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 784 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,094 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 299.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.0% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.