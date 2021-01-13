As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Jan. 13:
6:00 p.m.: Cole County adds 31 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 7151 cases in Cole County, an increase of 31 cases since Tuesday. There have been 263 cases in long-term care facilities.
Thirty-one new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of January thus far.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 41.50.
4:25 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate sees slight increase, sits at 80.1
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 80.1, a increase of 0.2 from Tuesday. The CPS Board of Education voted on the return to in-person instruction Monday evening.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 92 students in the district currently in quarantine and 33 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 41 quarantined, 9 positive cases, 17 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 20 quarantined, 8 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 25 quarantined, 15 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 6 quarantined, 1 positive case
The district has seen 1,776 quarantined student cases and 423 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 32 staff members currently in quarantine and 14 active staff cases. 21 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
5:20 p.m.: Callaway County reports 36 new cases
Callaway County added 36 cases in the last 48 hours, marking a total of 419 active cases as of Monday. There have been a total of 3,494 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 53 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and one in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 33 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 25.07.
4:35 p.m.: Boone County reports 102 new cases, first time this week with three digit increase
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 102 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 740.
The county also reported 120 hospitalizations, 29 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 28 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 108.14.
4:30 p.m.: Audrain County reports two new deaths
Audrain County added 9 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 102 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 1,595 cases in Audrain County since the start of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 45 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, two of which were reported in the last 24 hours.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 6.21.
1:45 p.m.: Cooper County issues COVID-19 exposure alert at Boonville Pizza Hut
The Cooper County Health Department has issued a COVID-19 exposure alert in cooperation with Pizza Hut.
Anyone who received walk-in or delivery services from the Boonville Pizza Hut on Jan. 9 and 11 may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Those who visited are encouraged to monitor symptoms and call into the health center at 660-882-2626, or log into the office website.
1 p.m.: Moniteau County reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths
The Moniteau County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning, bringing the county's total deaths to 25.
According to the department, the individuals were in their 70s, 80s, and 90s. No additional information will be released.
11:15 a.m.: Over 175,000 vaccine doses administered in Missouri
Missouri Governor Mike Parson took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce more than 175,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.
As of this morning, Missouri has administered more than 175,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 13, 2021
Gov. Parson said Phase 1A is still the state's focus, which includes frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.
There are over 450,000 Missourians included in Phase 1A, which will take several weeks to complete, according to his office. On Dec. 22, his office said over 23,000 Missouri residents had been vaccinated, for reference.
Information regarding Phase 1B will be released this week, Parson noted.
6:00 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,060 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,060 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 429,177.
The state also reported 16 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,171 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,605 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,949 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,707.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.