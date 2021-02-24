As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
5:25 p.m.: Callaway County reports 12.5% vaccination rate
Callaway County added 13 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 66 active cases as of Wednesday. There have been a total of 3,857 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 27 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 2 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 40 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12.5% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 8,142 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 5,601 residents have received first dose
- 2,529 residents have received both doses
- 652 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 5.71.
5:20 p.m.: Cole County reports 14.7% vaccination rate
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,619 cases in Cole County, an increase of three cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.7% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 17,670 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 11,269 residents have received first dose
- 6,394 residents have received both doses
- 2,098 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 6.0.
5:15 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate sees slight increase
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 19.9, a slight increase since Tuesday's update of 19.1.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 117 students in the district currently in quarantine and 11 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 69 quarantined, 6 positive cases, 12 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 28 quarantined, 2 positive case, 5 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 16 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 4 quarantined, 1 positive case, 1 facility affected
The district has seen 2,465 quarantined student cases and 587 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker shows 15 staff members currently in quarantine and 6 active staff cases. Two staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 18.2% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4 p.m.: Boone County reports 76th COVID death, 14.1% vaccination rate
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 168.
One new COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday, marking the 76th death in the county. The individual was in the 80+ age range, marking 38 total deaths in that age group.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 40,123 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 25,415 residents have received first dose
- 14,653 residents have received both doses
- 5,379 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 29 hospitalizations, 8 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 6 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 24.43.
12:30 p.m.: Missouri DHSS experiencing data issues with COVID-19 vaccine numbers
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is experiencing a "data processing issue" with COVID-19 vaccination numbers, according to DHSS.
DHSS's dashboard reported on Tuesday 708,751 Missourians have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but on Wednesday the website reported 700,519 Missourians have received the first dose. Lisa Cox from DHSS confirmed this was a data issue, and the vaccination numbers have not decreased.
Cox says after working with ShowMeVax and Envision, they found the data file size exceeded Excel's processing capacity, so the analyst had to convert Envision's query to a more sustainable format.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 560 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 476,351.
DHSS reported 9 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,894 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,046,607 total doses administered
- 700,519 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 346,088 Missourians have received a second dose
- 11.4% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 5.6% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,182 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,913 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 416.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.4 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 6.2% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.