As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Tuesday, April 13
- Monday, April 12
- Sunday, April 11
- Saturday, April 10
- Friday, April 9
- Thursday, April 8
- Wednesday, April 7
Updates for Wednesday, April 14 will become available below:
5:25 p.m.: CPS reports slight increase in 14-day case rate
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 11.9. It was at 9.9 the day students returned back to the classroom full-time.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 110 students in the district currently in quarantine and 7 active student cases.
The district has seen 2,798 quarantined student cases and 649 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 8 staff members currently in quarantine and 2 active staff cases. 1 staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 61.3% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
5:15 p.m.: Cole County adds 7 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,794 cases in Cole County, an increase of 7 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 65 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 30.4% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 39,332 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 23,307 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 17,060 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,474 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.57.
4:25 p.m. Boone County reports 0 COVID patients on ventilator, in ICU
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 111.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 38.9% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 113,858 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 70,113 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 45,284 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 15,743 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 8 hospitalizations, 5 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 0 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 13.0.
3:06 p.m.: Audrain County encourages walk-ins for its upcoming vaccination event
Vaccine event organizers are now encouraging walk-ins for its upcoming event Thursday, April 15.
The Audrain County Health Department is holding a vaccine event in partnership with Adaptive Vaccination Team.
The vaccination clinic will be held at the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA in Vandalia at 309 South Main Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.
The Moderna vaccine will be distributed Thursday.
There will be a second dose clinic at the Vandalia YMCA May 13.
12 p.m.: Missouri's 13th Circuit Court moves to Phase 4 of COVID-19 Order
Missouri's 13th Circuit Court will move into Phase 4 of the COVID-19 Order on Thursday, April 15 at 8 a.m. The 13th Circuit includes Boone and Callaway Counties.
Court employees are not required to wear face masks or follow social distancing guidelines in shared workspaces in non public areas of court facilities. Courtrooms, jury rooms and other public areas are allowed to be open so long as social distancing rules are followed.
In-person proceedings are allowed, but judges and court staff are encouraged to continue using online technology to limit in-person gatherings.
Fully vaccinated employees who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case do not have to self isolate for 14 days, but are encouraged to self monitor for symptoms.
11:15 a.m.: Boone County to hold vaccination event for Spanish speakers
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will host a vaccination event on Saturday for Spanish speaking community members.
The event will take place at Sacred Heart Church, located at 105 Waugh Street, and will be appointment based.
Call 573-874-7645 or email covidespanol@como.gov to register.
VACUNACIÓN GRATUITA: Si usted vive en Boone County y quiere recibir la vacuna del COVID-19 pero no habla inglés, este sábado @CoMo_HealthDept está organizando un evento de vacunación en Columbia. Aún hay cerca de 100 dosis disponibles. @KOMUnews #entuidioma #VacunaCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/yPaQ8n88di— David Estrada (@News_Estrada) April 14, 2021
10:30 a.m.: Four active cases in Audrain County
The Audrain County Health Department is reporting four active cases of COVID-19.
The health report does not specify where the cases are located within the county. There have been a total of 2,104 positive cases of COVID-19 in Audrain County.
Residents can submit vaccination contact information here.
7:00 a.m.: 540 new cases reported in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 540 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 494,697.
DHSS reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,625 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,135,710 total doses administered
- 1,954,964 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,286,041 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 31.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 21.0% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 771 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,443 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 349.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.