Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, April 14 will become available below:
12 p.m.: Missouri's 13th Circuit Court moves to Phase 4 of COVID-19 Order
Missouri's 13th Circuit Court will move into Phase 4 of the COVID-19 Order on Thursday, April 15 at 8 a.m. The 13th Circuit includes Boone and Callaway Counties.
Court employees are not required to wear face masks or follow social distancing guidelines in shared workspaces in non public areas of court facilities. Courtrooms, jury rooms and other public areas are allowed to be open so long as social distancing rules are followed.
In-person proceedings are allowed, but judges and court staff are encouraged to continue using online technology to limit in-person gatherings.
Fully vaccinated employees who are exposed to a positive COVID-19 case do not have to self isolate for 14 days, but are encouraged to self monitor for symptoms.
11:15 a.m.: Boone County to hold vaccination event for Spanish speakers
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will host a vaccination event on Saturday for Spanish speaking community members.
The event will take place at Sacred Heart Church, located at 105 Waugh Street, and will be appointment based.
Call 573-874-7645 or email covidespanol@como.gov to register.
VACUNACIÓN GRATUITA: Si usted vive en Boone County y quiere recibir la vacuna del COVID-19 pero no habla inglés, este sábado @CoMo_HealthDept está organizando un evento de vacunación en Columbia. Aún hay cerca de 100 dosis disponibles. @KOMUnews #entuidioma #VacunaCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/yPaQ8n88di— David Estrada (@News_Estrada) April 14, 2021
10:30 a.m.: Four active cases in Audrain County
The Audrain County Health Department is reporting four active cases of COVID-19.
The health report does not specify where the cases are located within the county. There have been a total of 2,104 positive cases of COVID-19 in Audrain County.
Residents can submit vaccination contact information here.
7:00 a.m.: 540 new cases reported in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 540 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 494,697.
DHSS reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,625 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,135,710 total doses administered
- 1,954,964 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,286,041 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 31.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 21.0% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 771 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,443 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 349.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.