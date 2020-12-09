As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Dec. 9 will become available below:
6:00 p.m.: Four mid-Missouri counties report new COVID-19 deaths
Chariton, Montgomery, Pettis and Randolph Counties all reported new COVID-19 cases and deaths Wednesday evening.
The Chariton County Health Center reported six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total active cases in the county to 117.
Chariton County also reported one COVID-19 death Tuesday and two deaths Wednesday. There have now been 10 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The Montgomery County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 76. There are currently no active cases in long-term care facilities.
Montgomery County reported one new COVID-19 death, bringing the total deaths in the county to 18.
The Pettis County Health Center reported 858 total active cases, a decrease of 45 from Tuesday. The county also reported two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total deaths to 39.
The Randolph County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total active cases in the county to 150.
Randolph County also reported one new COVID-19 death. There have now been 18 total deaths in Randolph County.
5:38 p.m.: Cole County adds one new death, 63 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 5,955 cases in Cole County, an increase of 63 cases since Tuesday. There have been 235 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There was one new death reported Wednesday. There have been 30 deaths in Cole County and 38 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 63.64.
4:30 p.m.: Rock Bridge Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
The Rock Bridge Hy-Vee will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 drive-thru tests beginning Thursday, Dec. 10.
Patients will receive same day test results in one to two hours after completing the test at the Hy-Vee pharmacy.
Costs will vary by location, and at this time, Hy-Vee is only accepting credit or debit card payments.
Patients must register ahead of time to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment.
Testing will be open Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County adds 206 new cases; reaches 1,000 active cases for first time in December
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 206 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,002.
Boone County recorded 206 new COVID-19 cases today, December 9. There have been 11,493 total cases in the county to date, with 1,002 active cases. pic.twitter.com/9bGT4ML2AA— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 9, 2020
The county also reported 150 hospitalizations, 19 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 35 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 20 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 108.21.
2:45 p.m.: Audrain County reports six new COVID-19 cases, one death
The Audrain County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death Wednesday, bringing the total to 25 deaths.
The county also recorded six new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 176.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average for the county is 17.79.
Credit: Covid-19 in Mid-Missouri by Mizzou Journalism
1:30 p.m.: Boone County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday afternoon.
We are sad to announce that this afternoon we confirmed the deaths of two Boone County residents due to COVID-19. Our community has lost an individual between the ages of 65-69 and an individual over the age of 80. We extend our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses.— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 9, 2020
One individual was in the 65 to 69 age range marking two total deaths within that age group. The other was over the age of 80, marking 17 total deaths within that age group.
A total of 34 Boone County residents have died from COVID-19.
12:30 p.m.: MU adds 13 new student cases
MU added 13 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 74 active student cases. There are 2,534 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 56.
As of Wednesday, there were also four faculty members, 30 MU staff and two UM System staff who actively have the virus.
11:40 a.m.: 91% of all Missouri counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission
In the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Missouri is indicated as the 32nd highest case rate in the country and the ninth highest positivity rate. Both rates are considered in the red zone.
The new report states that Missouri has seen a decrease in new cases and stability in test positivity.
91% of all Missouri counties have a moderate or high level of community transmission, meaning the county is in a yellow, orange or red zone. 83% of Missouri counties have a high level of community transmission (red zone).
Cole and Boone counties, along with Jefferson City and Columbia, are all included in the red zone.
10:00 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,640 new cases, 28 new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,640 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 330,846.
The state also reported 28 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,383 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,579 total hospitalizations in the state with 44% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 22,955 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,279.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.1% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.