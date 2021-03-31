As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
12:15 p.m.: Governor Parson announces mega vaccination event in Springfield
Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will host a mega vaccination event at the Hammons Student Center at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. The event will be held on April 8 and April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day.
Ten thousand of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. State vaccination teams will partner with MSU and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to host the two-day event.
Those registering for the April 8 event must be in either Phase 1 or Phase 2. Vaccines do not open to all Missourians until April 9, the second day of the event.
Advanced registration is required through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website or by calling the Springfield-Greene County Health Department's call center Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number for the department is 417-874-1211.
12 p.m.: Hospitalization rate drops for Missouri seniors
New research from the Missouri Hospital Association reveals that COVID-19 hospitalizations rates for Missouri seniors 60 or older have decreased since the state's peak in December.
At the same time, hospitalization rates for adults 59 or younger have increased. This comes as the vaccination rate among Missourians who are 60 and older is more than three times the rate as those 59 or younger.
Between Dec. 14 and March 28, Missourians aged 60 and older have received an average of 87.2 doses of state-managed vaccine doses per 100 residents. In comparison, those 59 and younger have 28 doses per 100 residents. During this period the 60 and older group's hospitalization rate shrank 15.3% whereas the 59 and younger group's increased by 32.1%.
“The evidence is showing us that vaccines are working. It is essential that we move Missourians from the ‘wait and see how it is working’ category to the ‘get it right away’ category,” Herb B Kuhn, MHA President and CEO, said in the release. “In the interim, the same public health protections Missourians have been using to reduce the spread of the virus will remain the best tools to avoid infection — masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.
9:15 a.m.: Compass Health Network to host vaccination clinic Thursday
Compass Health Network will host a vaccination clinic on Thursday at its Columbia location, at 3501 Berrywood Drive. There are still around 100 slots to fill for the Moderna vaccine.
Appointments are currently available for 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Sign up here for an appointment if you are in an eligible and are in Phase 1 or 2.
8:45 a.m.: 3 locations offering walk-in vaccinations Wednesday
Three mid-Missouri locations are offering walk-in vaccination appointments on Wednesday. You must be in an eligible phase to get a vaccination (Phase 1 or Phase 2).
The Arthur Center Community Health will provide a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 31.
The event will take place at the Presser Performing Arts Center in Mexico from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is first come, first serve for the Pfizer vaccine.
Central Methodist University will also hold a vaccination event on Wednesday for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments may be made here, and walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Moniteau County will host the second day of its vaccination event on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will be held at the United Church of Christ in California, Mo. and sign-ups are available through the state's Vaccine Navigator. There is NO tier requirement, according to MSHP Troop F. It’s first come, first served.
We still have extra COVID shots at the United Church of Christ located at 101 North Oak Street in California, MO. There is NO tier requirement. It's first come first served. Shots will be administered until 5:00p.m. today, so register at the link below.
6 a.m.: DHSS reports over a quarter of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 407 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 489,374.
DHSS reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,498 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,432,437 total doses administered
- 1,547,052 COVID-19 vaccine regimen initiated
- 931,235 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 25.2% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 15.2% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 784 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,175 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 311.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of March, over 4.8 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.2% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.