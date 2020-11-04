As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
12:00 p.m.: Fulton High School and Middle School will pivot to distance learning.
Due to an increase in the number of students and staff in quarantine for COVID-19, Fulton Middle School and Fulton High School will transition to distance learning starting Friday, Nov. 6 with a projected return date for Monday, Nov. 16.
Staff will be working with students Thursday to prepare for this transition. According to a letter from Fulton Public Schools, students will be sent home with Chromebooks and materials for learning at home at the end of the day on Thursday.
Mobile hotspots will be provided for students who need them. Grab-and-go meals will be provided at Fulton High School during this time. Athletics and activities will continue as scheduled unless affected by quarantine.
Fulton elementary schools will remain open as normal during this time.
8:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,599 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,599 new cases and 24 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
There have now been 193,023 total cases and 3,088 total deaths from COVID-19 in the state, since the outbreak started.
There have been 17,137 cases over the past seven days, with a daily average of 2,448.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 14.6% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 29.2% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days