9 a.m. Missouri reports 2,632 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,854 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 408,443.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,738 total hospitalizations in the state.
In the last seven days, there have been 17,775 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,539.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
5:30 p.m. Boone County
The number of total COVID-19 cases is now up to 14,466 in Boone County. There are currently 807 active cases and 60 people have passed away.
5:30 p.m. Cole County
The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 6,937 which is an increase of 54 cases in Cole County. There are 47 reported deaths with none added as of today.
5:30 p.m. Callaway County
The current active cases for Callaway County is 442 with 3,328 total cases. There have been 2,854 patients recovered and 32 total deaths.