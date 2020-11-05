As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Thursday, Nov 5. will be posted below:
8:15 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,553 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,553 new cases and 18 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
There have now been 196,576 total cases and 3,106 total deaths from COVID-19 in the state, since the outbreak started.
There have been 17,464 cases over the past seven days, with a daily average of 2,495.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 15.2% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 30% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days